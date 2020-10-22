UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Purchase Of Russian S-400 Systems Does Not Mean Alienation From NATO - Akar

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:58 PM

Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems does not mean the country wants to distance itself from NATO, Ankara is still ready to buy US Patriot missile systems, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems does not mean the country wants to distance itself from NATO, Ankara is still ready to buy US Patriot missile systems, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"The acquisition of S-400 was not a preference but a necessity, it does not mean our alienation from NATO.

If such a need arises and if we are given guarantees related to technology transfer, joint production and delivery schedule, we can purchase Patriot or SAMP-T [Surface-to-Air Missile Platform]. Turkey has been working with its allies on alternative options and will continue this effort. We cannot accept statements like 'We are ready to sell, but the Congress does not allow deliveries'," Akar said, as quoted by Turkish broadcaster NTV.

