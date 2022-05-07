UrduPoint.com

Turkish Military Receives First Domestic Air Defense Control System - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Turkish Military Receives First Domestic Air Defense Control System - Reports

Turkish defense company ASELSAN has supplied the first indigenous air defense control system to the country's air force command, Turkish media reported on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Turkish defense company ASELSAN has supplied the first indigenous air defense control system to the country's air force command, Turkish media reported on Saturday.

According to the Sabah newspaper, the system operates in accordance with NATO standards and its algorithms will provide situational awareness and assist the decision-making.

In December 2021, Turkish media reported that Ankara would continue developing new air defense systems, HISAR and SIPER, as part of the domestic missile defense strategy in 2022 with the aim of substituting Russian-made S-400 and US-made Patriot systems. The country has already successfully tested the surface-to-air HISAR A+ and HISAR O+ missile systems, bringing it one step closer to the SIPER air defense system.

Related Topics

NATO Company Hisar Ankara December Media

Recent Stories

Indian troops, dreaded agencies continue CASOs, ra ..

Indian troops, dreaded agencies continue CASOs, raids in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 HCCI office bearers express grief over demise of Y ..

HCCI office bearers express grief over demise of Yousuf Kausar Bhatti

2 minutes ago
 'Revenue Khuli Kutcheries' being held to provide r ..

'Revenue Khuli Kutcheries' being held to provide relief to citizens: Deputy Comm ..

2 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President expresses concerns over acute wat ..

HCSTSI President expresses concerns over acute water shortage for agriculture fi ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister announces mega development package ..

Prime Minister announces mega development package for Shangla

6 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks Sh Rashid to withdraw his 'blo ..

Rana Sanaullah asks Sh Rashid to withdraw his 'bloody long march' statement

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.