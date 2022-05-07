Turkish Military Receives First Domestic Air Defense Control System - Reports

Turkish defense company ASELSAN has supplied the first indigenous air defense control system to the country's air force command, Turkish media reported on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Turkish defense company ASELSAN has supplied the first indigenous air defense control system to the country's air force command, Turkish media reported on Saturday.

According to the Sabah newspaper, the system operates in accordance with NATO standards and its algorithms will provide situational awareness and assist the decision-making.

In December 2021, Turkish media reported that Ankara would continue developing new air defense systems, HISAR and SIPER, as part of the domestic missile defense strategy in 2022 with the aim of substituting Russian-made S-400 and US-made Patriot systems. The country has already successfully tested the surface-to-air HISAR A+ and HISAR O+ missile systems, bringing it one step closer to the SIPER air defense system.