Turkish Police Arrest 14 Suspects In Istanbul Over Links To IS - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Turkish police on Thursday have arrested 14 people over suspected links to the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) during anti-terrorism operations in Istanbul, the media reported.

According to the Anadolu news agency, arrests were made at different locations on Thursday morning.

Thirteen out of 14 suspects are foreign nationals, and some of them may have been involved in the Syrian civil war. In addition, the police seized documents and digital materials during the operations.

The IS became globally known in 2014, when it declared itself a worldwide caliphate and began military operations in western and northern areas of Iraq, as well as in Syria, gaining control over the area from western Iraq to eastern Syria by 2015.

