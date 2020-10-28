Turkmenistan and Afghanistan are committed to development of bilateral ties across the entire spectrum of cooperation

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Khadzhiyev met with the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Shakir Kargar via videoconference

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020) The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Khadzhiyev met with the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Shakir Kargar via videoconference.

During the constructive dialogue, the high level of Turkmen-Afghan relations based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect and trust was emphasized.

It was noted that the top leadership of Turkmenistan attaches particular importance to the development of comprehensive ties with neighboring countries, in particular, with Afghanistan.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan noted that the Turkmen side fully welcomes the efforts of the Government of Afghanistan to restore peace and stability in the country, and seeks to provide the necessary assistance in the process of reconciliation and integration within the framework of its neutral status.

The readiness of Turkmenistan to provide its political space for holding peace talks between the responsible forces of Afghanistan was emphasized.

Turkmenistan firmly stands for a peaceful political settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and suggests using the full potential of political and diplomatic means to achieve concrete results.

Realizing that the process of political development is closely linked to economic growth and the humanitarian component, the Turkmen side is actively initiating and promoting a number of significant projects with the participation of Afghanistan.

In this context, Shakir Kargar, especially emphasized the huge contribution of Turkmenistan to the socio-economic reconstruction of Afghanistan and the integration of the Afghan people into the global development channel.

The construction of the TAPI gas pipeline, the TAP power transmission line, the development of rail links, the implementation of the "Lapis Lazuli Corridor" and other infrastructure projects of a social, economic and industrial nature are a clear example of the commitment of the two countries to expand cooperation.

In turn, all of this is intended to have a beneficial effect on the security, stability and development of the entire region.

There is a solid package of bilateral documents between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan that regulate the strategic partnership of the parties in the field of transport, communications, energy, construction, science and education, and much more.

This legal framework for cooperation was supplemented by a number of bilateral and multilateral acts signed in September and October this year.

During the meeting, the need was expressed to continue well-coordinated work on the way to the implementation of joint projects of geopolitical and geo-economic importance, with the active participation of public and private structures of the two countries.

In the course of a meaningful conversation, mutual interest was expressed in enhancing contacts between representatives of relevant departments of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan for the full-scale and timely implementation of promising projects.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the development of bilateral ties across the entire spectrum of cooperation.