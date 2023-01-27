Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma Scam in Florida - US Attorney

Federal authorities in Florida charged 25 people for their involvement in a wire fraud scheme that issued fake diplomas to would-be nurses who were able to get licensed and secure jobs, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe said on Friday

Washington (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Federal authorities in Florida charged 25 people for their involvement in a wire fraud scheme that issued fake diplomas to would-be nurses who were able to get licensed and secure jobs, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe said on Friday.

"Not only is this a public safety concern, it also tarnishes the reputation of nurses who actually complete the demanding clinical and course work required to obtain their professional licenses and employment. (This) erodes public trust in our health care system," Lapointe said in a press conference announcing the federal grand jury indictments.

The recently unsealed grand jury indictments allege that the defendants took part in a scheme that sold more than 7,600 fake nursing degree diplomas from three Florida-based nursing schools, Lapointe said.

The scam also involved creating transcripts from accredited Florida nursing schools for those trying to get licenses and jobs as registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses, Lapointe added.

Each of the defendants could end up with a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.