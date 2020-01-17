Two arrested for 12 billion password sale attempt: Dutch police

Police arrested two men in the Netherlands and Northern Ireland suspected of trying to sell some 12 billion stolen user names and passwords via an online website, Dutch police said Friday

A 22-year-old man was arrested in the eastern Dutch city of Arnhem when police raided his house on a tip-off by a Dutch cyber crime unit working with Britain's National Crime Agency, the FBI and the German police.

A second suspect, also aged 22, was arrested in Northern Ireland, Dutch police said in a statement.