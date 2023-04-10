Two Consecutive Earthquakes Hit Indonesian Island of Bali - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Two consecutive earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.0 have struck the southern part of the Indonesian island of Bali, the country's Meteorology, the country's seismological agency BMKG said on Monday.

According to the agency, the epicenter was detected at sea, 86 kilometers (53 miles) south of the city of Denpasar at 07.36 and 07.37 a.m. local time (23:36 and 23:37, April 9, GMT), at depths of 10 to 13 kilometers.

There was no information about casualties or damage. According to seismologists, there is no possibility of a tsunami.