Two Crew Dead As Russian Cargo Ship Sinks Off Turkish Coast - Governor

Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Bodies of two Russian crew members have been recovered off Turkey's Black Sea coast, where a dry cargo ship sank earlier on Sunday, the governor of the Turkish province of Bartin said on Sunday.

"There were 13 crew members aboard, all are Russian citizens. At the moment, five crew members have been rescued, two bodies have been taken aboard a rescue boat, and the search for six others continues," Sinan Guner said, quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

More Stories From World

