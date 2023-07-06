Two Dead, Six Injured in Elevated Highway Collapse in Japan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) An elevated highway under construction collapsed in Shizuoka, central Japan, on Thursday morning, killing two people and injuring six, Japanese broadcaster NHK tv reported.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. local time (18:00 GMT on Wednesday) at a construction site in Shimizu Ward's Obane district.

The section of the road being built over the Seishin bypass that collapsed fell 9 meters (29 feet) and was about 65 meters long and 3 meters wide, the broadcaster reported, citing police.

Rescue services say that about 30 workers were at the site when road collapsed. Police are now investigating the cause of the accident.

The site is located near a major roadway linking the cities of Tokyo and Nagoya.