Two German Police Officers Killed in Overnight Shooting - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) German police have launched an investigation into the murder of two officers who were shot and killed during a routine patrol in the country's western region of Rhineland-Palatinate in the early hours of Monday, the state police said.

"A policewoman and a policeman were shot dead this morning during a traffic check between #Mayweilerhof and #Ulmet in the #Kusel district. Nothing is known about the perpetrators. Who saw anything suspicious or can provide clues?" Polizei Kaiserslautern said on Twitter.

The perpetrators escaped in an unknown direction, and there is no description of them or their vehicle, but one is known to be armed, the state police added. The reason for the attack is unknown.

The shooting allegedly began after the police officers found a wild animal carcass in the trunk of the suspects' vehicle. The officers, including a 24-year-old intern, managed to call for reinforcements and report shooting but died of her injuries. The police put a 38-year-old man on the wanted list after a preliminary investigation.

A male suspect was arrested in Sulzbach's outskirts in Saarland in connection with the killings later in the evening.

"The man has not testified. He will be brought to a Kaiserslautern judge to issue an arrest warrant," the police said.

One more man has been arrested. The police are determining his relation to the crime, and still searching for accomplices.