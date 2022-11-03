Two People Killed in Riots Near Tehran - Reports

Two people died on Thursday as a result of riots in the Iranian city of Karaj, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Two people died on Thursday as a result of riots in the Iranian city of Karaj, Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian media reported that mass riots took place in Karaj. According to the reports, three policemen were injured, and the protesters burned a police post and a van.

The rioters tried to block the road near the city and asked drivers to stop.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of supporting protesters, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.