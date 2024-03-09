Open Menu

"Two Sessions" Special Window Observing China's Development: Analysts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 10:00 AM

"Two sessions" special window observing China's development: Analysts

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) "The coverage of two sessions gives you a very different perspective and this perspective tells you that how positively and how quickly and rapidly China is developing. China is not only developing for itself but China is developing for all international community as well," said Muhammad Zamir Assadi, a Pakistani political analyst and a journalist.

Assadi has been to China for more than 15 times and has visited over 20 provinces and cities.

"I have witnessed a lot of development in every single city of China and it shows that the Chinese government and its provincial and municipal governments including Beijing, Tianjin and Chongqing are focusing on a unified agenda," he told China Economic Net (CEN).

"This agenda aims to improve the well-being of Chinese people, they are working on it. We notice that China focuses on 2035 when Chinese society will realize socialist modernization," Assadi added.

"I think China's modernization is about the shared future of all mankind. It is going to give a very good hope and opportunities to the international community and our developing countries including Pakistan," Assadi noted.

In Pakistan, several media groups also pay special attention to China's two sessions. Riaz Burki, news director of Pakistan Television Corporation, said that he went through speeches delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"First and foremost, those speeches are about China's development and China's modernization, also the sustainable development. China is working and investing heavily on renewable energy and sustainable development. We have covered almost all the important national and international issues," Riaz said.

"We are covering China's development. Two sessions is important annual session and we'll allocate specific individuals and prepare special reports," he said.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan China Chongqing Tianjin Beijing Media All Government Xi Jinping PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

11 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

11 hours ago
 27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

11 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

12 hours ago
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

12 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

12 hours ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

12 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

12 hours ago
 Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

12 hours ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

12 hours ago

More Stories From World