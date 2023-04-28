UrduPoint.com

Two US Military Helicopters Crash In Alaska - Airborne Division

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Two US AH-64 Apache military helicopters crashed in Alaska on Thursday during a training flight, the 11th Airborne Division said.

"Two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, at Fort Wainwright crashed today near Healy, Alaska, returning from a training flight," the military said on Twitter.

The military added that the first responders already arrived on the scene, and the incident is being investigated.

There is no immediate information on casualties.

