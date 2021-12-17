Typhoon Slams into Philippines Killing One, Injuring Two - Disaster Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) One woman was killed and two others were injured as typhoon Odette (Rai) made landfall in the Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

Disaster officials added that over 12,800 families suffered from the storm while over 332,800 residents were preemptively evacuated.

On Sunday, disaster officials said the low-pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), southeast of Palau, had developed into a tropical depression. The next day, the cyclone moved to the west, entering the PAR and turning into a typhoon on Wednesday