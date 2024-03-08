- Home
- World
- News
- UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residency procedures in pri ..
UAE Government Launches “Work Bundle” To Facilitate Work Permits And Residency Procedures In Private Sector
Ijaz Ahmad Published March 08, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 March, 2024)
The UAE government has launched the “Work Bundle” to facilitate employee residency procedures and work permits in private sector companies.
The first phase of the initiative will be implemented in Dubai and will be gradually expanded to include other emirates.
The initiative aligns with the "Zero Bureaucracy" program aimed to simplify and reduce government procedures and eliminate unnecessary requirements.
This enhances levels of efficiency, quality, and flexibility in the UAE, supporting efforts to eliminate bureaucracy.
What is Work Bundle?
Work Bundle" is part of UAE’s digital transformation related to the ease of establishing and managing businesses for private companies by having only one platform instead of five.
It reduces procedures from 15 steps requiring 16 documents to only 5 steps and 5 documents. The number of visits to government entities to complete all requirements will also be reduced from 7 to only 2 visits, thus reducing waiting and processing time from 30 working days to 5 working days.
A single platform
The "Work Bundle" serves the business community by simplifying and accelerating the procedures for the private sector companies.
The project offers a single platform to complete employment services including renewal, cancellation, medical examination, and fingerprinting.
The initiative is a result of close cooperation between federal and local government entities to enable clients to complete their transactions in the fewest steps possible through digital platforms where the service is available.
The entities include: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and Dubai Health.
The project is supported by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
The project is also supported by the Digital Dubai, which provides the digital infrastructure and services to allow seamless data exchange between the relevant entities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS
MoEA hosts international banking courses
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls
Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences
FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..
Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad
More Stories From World
-
Greener globe requires greener energy industry: Zhong Baoshen8 minutes ago
-
NPC deputy advocates for green transformation of steel industry18 minutes ago
-
'Irreplaceable' Colombian bird collection at risk28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan exports to southern China witness 16% growth in 202328 minutes ago
-
Messi and Suarez on target as Miami fight back for draw in Nashville48 minutes ago
-
Biden pushes higher corporate tax, touts strong economy in key speech1 hour ago
-
'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 681 hour ago
-
'Mass bleaching event' underway on Australia's Great Barrier Reef1 hour ago
-
'I will do it again': Myanmar student defies junta from jail1 hour ago
-
Messi and Suarez on target as Miami fight back for draw in Nashville1 hour ago
-
Bashing Trump, Biden vows 'I will not bow down' to Russia1 hour ago
-
Alabama court ruling upends IVF patients' lives1 hour ago