UAE Government Launches “Work Bundle” To Facilitate Work Permits And Residency Procedures In Private Sector

Ijaz Ahmad Published March 08, 2024 | 10:50 AM

UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residency procedures in private sector

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 March, 2024)
The UAE government has launched the “Work Bundle” to facilitate employee residency procedures and work permits in private sector companies.

The first phase of the initiative will be implemented in Dubai and will be gradually expanded to include other emirates.
The initiative aligns with the "Zero Bureaucracy" program aimed to simplify and reduce government procedures and eliminate unnecessary requirements.
This enhances levels of efficiency, quality, and flexibility in the UAE, supporting efforts to eliminate bureaucracy.
What is Work Bundle?
Work Bundle" is part of UAE’s digital transformation related to the ease of establishing and managing businesses for private companies by having only one platform instead of five.

It reduces procedures from 15 steps requiring 16 documents to only 5 steps and 5 documents. The number of visits to government entities to complete all requirements will also be reduced from 7 to only 2 visits, thus reducing waiting and processing time from 30 working days to 5 working days.


A single platform
The "Work Bundle" serves the business community by simplifying and accelerating the procedures for the private sector companies.

The project offers a single platform to complete employment services including renewal, cancellation, medical examination, and fingerprinting.
The initiative is a result of close cooperation between federal and local government entities to enable clients to complete their transactions in the fewest steps possible through digital platforms where the service is available.


The entities include: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and Dubai Health.

The project is supported by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
The project is also supported by the Digital Dubai, which provides the digital infrastructure and services to allow seamless data exchange between the relevant entities.

