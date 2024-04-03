- Home
UAE Is A Second Home To About 1.8 Million Pakistanis Who Are Contributing Towards Its Development. Mr Hussain
Ijaz Ahmad Published April 03, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Dubai(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3 April, 2024):
Welcoming members of UAE based media representatives and community members at the Consulate General of Pakistan, H.E Hussain Muhammad, Consul General appreciated the positive and most effective role of media.
“You are the bridge between the mission and our community. Your role is crucial in conveying important messages and getting feedback from within the community that is always helpful towards addressing their issues”, said Mr.
Hussain.
The Consul General said that hosting Iftari was part of the outreach initiative by Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to UAE to enhance the much-needed communication with Pakistani community living in United Arab Emirates.
He said this while addressing a gathering of UAE based media persons and community members.
“UAE is a second home to about 1.8 Million Pakistanis who are positively contributing towards its development.
We are obviously grateful to the host country for utilising services of these Pakistani who are a source of livelihood for about 2 million families”, emphasised the Consul General.
The Consul General said that it is binding on us all to adhere to local laws, respect norms of the society and pay due regard to Government policies.
He urged the media representatives to play their role in better awareness of Pakistani community that will certainly lead to enhanced compliance.
Mr. Afaq Ahmad, Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan’s Embassy Abu Dhabi, and officers of the Consulate and Embassy also attended the event.
