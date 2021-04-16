UK Ambassador Arrives in Russian Foreign Ministry for Scheduled Meeting - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert's visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry was scheduled in advance, the UK embassy told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Bronnert arrived in the Russian Foreign Ministry after the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the UK Foreign Office in light of Moscow's alleged "malign behavior.

"This was a pre-planned meeting, which is an absolutely standard element of the diplomatic work," the embassy said.