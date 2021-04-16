UrduPoint.com
UK Ambassador Arrives In Russian Foreign Ministry For Scheduled Meeting - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

UK Ambassador Arrives in Russian Foreign Ministry for Scheduled Meeting - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert's visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry was scheduled in advance, the UK embassy told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Bronnert arrived in the Russian Foreign Ministry after the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the UK Foreign Office in light of Moscow's alleged "malign behavior.

"

"This was a pre-planned meeting, which is an absolutely standard element of the diplomatic work," the embassy said.

