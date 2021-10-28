UrduPoint.com

UK High Court To Take Time To Decide On Assange Extradition Appeal - Judge

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:19 PM

UK High Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Extradition Appeal - Judge

The UK judge presiding over an appeal hearing filed by the US on a previous ruling against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Thursday that the High Court will take some time to consider its decision

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The UK judge presiding over an appeal hearing filed by the US on a previous ruling against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Thursday that the High Court will take some time to consider its decision.

"You've given us much to think about and we will take our time to consider our decision," judge Ian Duncan Burnett said before adjourning the two-day hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing United Kingdom Court

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

21 minutes ago
 PTI govt believes in inclusive development

PTI govt believes in inclusive development

1 minute ago
 Senate body investigates Rs 01 billion project cos ..

Senate body investigates Rs 01 billion project cost differences

2 minutes ago
 Tunisian associations denounce 'brutal' Sudan coup ..

Tunisian associations denounce 'brutal' Sudan coup

2 minutes ago
 Pb E&T extend property tax deposit date till Dec 3 ..

Pb E&T extend property tax deposit date till Dec 31

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.