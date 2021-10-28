UK High Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Extradition Appeal - Judge

The UK judge presiding over an appeal hearing filed by the US on a previous ruling against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Thursday that the High Court will take some time to consider its decision

"You've given us much to think about and we will take our time to consider our decision," judge Ian Duncan Burnett said before adjourning the two-day hearing.