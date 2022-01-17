UrduPoint.com

UK Offers US Full Support, Cooperation Over Texas Synagogue Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 10:02 PM

UK Offers US Full Support, Cooperation Over Texas Synagogue Attack

The United Kingdom has offered US authorities "full support and cooperation" in the ongoing investigation into the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue on Saturday perpetrated by a British national, UK Home Minister Priti Patel said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The United Kingdom has offered US authorities "full support and cooperation" in the ongoing investigation into the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue on Saturday perpetrated by a British national, UK Home Minister Priti Patel said on Monday.

"Given that the alleged perpetrator was a British national, I offered the full support and cooperation of the police & security services as part of the ongoing investigation," Patel wrote on Twitter.

She also said that following the "horrific" incident, she spoke to US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

"I remain committed to rooting out antisemitism in all its forms and my thoughts are very much with those who were caught up in this deeply troubling incident," Patel added.

Earlier, UK police said that two teenagers had been arrested in Manchester in relation to the Texas synagogue attack, which both London and Washington have described as a terrorist act.

On Sunday, the FBI identified the man who took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday as 44 year old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram. The agency said there were no indications that others were involved.

Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller told reporters late on Saturday that the suspect is dead and that all hostages had been released from the synagogue and were alive and safe.

US media reported on Saturday that the hostage-taker claimed to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who allegedly had ties to al-Qaeda (banned in Russia). He was reportedly demanding freedom for his sister, who is serving an 86 year sentence in a US Federal prison for trying to kill American officers in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Police Israel Russia Aafia Siddiqui Washington Twitter London Man Manchester United Kingdom Women Sunday FBI Media All From

Recent Stories

US Envoy for North Korea Concerned About New Missi ..

US Envoy for North Korea Concerned About New Missile Tests

34 seconds ago
 Lavrov, Amirabdollahian Discuss JCPOA in Context o ..

Lavrov, Amirabdollahian Discuss JCPOA in Context of Negotiations in Vienna - Mos ..

35 seconds ago
 Supreme Court accepts bail plea of accused alleged ..

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of accused allegedly involved in smuggling of 3. ..

37 seconds ago
 Authorities directed to ensure quality of construc ..

Authorities directed to ensure quality of construction work on development proje ..

38 seconds ago
 Past governments set up expensive power plants: Se ..

Past governments set up expensive power plants: Senate told

40 seconds ago
 Supreme Court Registrar returns petition challengi ..

Supreme Court Registrar returns petition challenging 3-year fix appointment of j ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.