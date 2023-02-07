UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Appoints Greg Hands As New Conservative Party Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 09:55 PM

UK Prime Minister Appoints Greg Hands as New Conservative Party Chairman

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday appointed Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands chairman of the Conservative Party after the removal of his predecessor, Nadhim Zahawi, over a tax scandal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday appointed Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands chairman of the Conservative Party after the removal of his predecessor, Nadhim Zahawi, over a tax scandal.

"I am excited to be asked by @rishisunak to be Chairman of the @conservatives (Conservative Party)," Hands tweeted.

He added that he was honored by this appointment and would start the work "right away."

In the UK, the party chairman is responsible for a party's political activities, including campaigning, fund raising and communicating with the media.

On January 29, Sunak sacked Zahawi over a "breach of the Ministerial Code." The scandal surrounding the former finance minister erupted after a tax policy expert, lawyer Dan Neidle reported that Zahawi allegedly failed to pay capital gains taxes after selling shares in YouGov, the polling company he co-founded, through the Balshore Investments Limited trust in Gibraltar, because it was offshore.

Earlier in January, The Guardian reported that Zahawi had settled the matter with the tax office, paying about 4.8 million Pounds ($6 million), including a fine of about 1.1 million pounds.

