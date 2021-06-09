UK Records 7,540 New COVID-19 Cases - Department of Health

The United Kingdom's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since February 27, as 7,540 new cases were confirmed, the department of health said on Wednesday, adding that six COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The United Kingdom's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since February 27, as 7,540 new cases were confirmed, the department of health said on Wednesday, adding that six COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 6,048 new cases and 13 fatalities.

The UK's coronavirus tally exceeds 4.5 million, with the death rate nearing 128,000.

Over 40.8 million UK citizens (or 77.3 percent of the adult population) have been inoculated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 28.5 million people (54.2 percent of the adult population) have received both shots.