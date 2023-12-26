Open Menu

Ukraine Destroys Russian Fleet Ship In Crimea: Air Force

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship in Crimea: air force

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Ukraine's air force said Tuesday it had destroyed a Russian fleet ship off the Crimean peninsula suspected of carrying drones for use in Moscow's war against Kyiv.

"Around 2:30 am (0030 GMT) on December 26, tactical aviation of the Air Force attacked with cruise missiles the Novocherkassk large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the area of Feodosia," it said in a post on messaging platform Telegram.

Feodosia is home to a major Russian naval base on the occupied Crimean peninsula.

In an earlier message, it said the Novocherkassk had been "destroyed", adding that "people say that it transported Shaheds.

Air force commandant Mykola Olechtchouk posted a video of a fiery explosion at the Russian naval base in Feodosia.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-backed head of Crimea, said: "An enemy attack was carried out in the area of Feodosia".

"The port area is cordoned off," he wrote on Telegram.

"As of now, the detonation has stopped and the fire has been localised. All relevant services are on site. Residents of several houses will be evacuated."

Ukraine frequently carries out strikes in Crimea, particularly targeting the Russian military.

In April 2022, it sank the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea fleet.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Novocherkassk SITE April December Post All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

2 hours ago
 UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

11 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

11 hours ago
 Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

11 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

11 hours ago
Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

11 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

11 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

12 hours ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

12 hours ago
 5,278 candidates file nomination papers in KP

5,278 candidates file nomination papers in KP

12 hours ago
 Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting victim fami ..

Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting victim families in Poonch

12 hours ago

More Stories From World