Ukraine will produce 'one million drones' in 2024: Zelensky

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his country would next year produce one million drones, which have become a crucial factor in the fighting between Kyiv and Moscow.

"We will produce one million drones next year," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine would be able to make its own, modern devices itself: "Our soldiers will receive Ukraine-made drones in their brigades."

Both Ukraine and Russia are extensively using drones to scope out enemy positions, drop explosives and crash into targets.

Drones can then be sent to attack the target, or the intelligence they provide can by used for combat.

The prevalence of drone warfare has triggered an arms race between Moscow and Kyiv, with the latter planning to use artificial intelligence to better target Russian positions and defend against attacks.

Ukrainian officials told AFP the armed forces needed 100,000 to 120,000 drones per month in their efforts to fend off invading Russian troops.