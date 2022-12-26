UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Appoints Sexologist As Ambassador To Bulgaria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Appoints Sexologist as Ambassador to Bulgaria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a sexology specialist with no experience in diplomacy as Ukraine's ambassador to Bulgaria, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported on Monday.

The presidential website published a decree appointing Olesya Ilashchuk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bulgaria, without specifying the specialist's previous place of work, according to the report.

Ilashchuk reportedly graduated from Chernivtsi University and the Ukraine Gestalt Institute, and identifies herself on social media as a clinical psychologist, gestalt therapist and sexologist-consultant.

Ilashchuk's page on social networks is not confirmed.

In November, the Ukrainian State Film Agency, Goskino, appointed Yulia Kazhdan, who, according to Ukrainian media, is a cynologist and hypnotist and has no experience in the film industry, as head of the State Enterprise National Oleksandr Dovzhenko Centre. In connection with the reorganization of the archive in Kiev, several protests were held near the Dovzhenko Center. Kazhdan later resigned, explaining this step by the "bullying" and threats she allegedly received.

