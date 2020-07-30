Ukrainian Contracts COVID-19 for Third Time - Senior Regional Health Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) A resident of Ukraine's western Ternopil Region has contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for a third time, head of the regional health department Volodymyr Bohaichuk said.

"There is a sick person, who fell ill for a third time.

We must understand that when someone has recovered from the coronavirus infection, it does not protect them from a recurrent disease," the local Ternopoliany website quoted Bohaichuk as saying.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said 67,597 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in the country, with 1,650 deaths and 37,394 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 656,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 16.5 million.