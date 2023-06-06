Ukrainian Culture Ministry Says State Property Commission Ends Work in Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The commission for accepting and transferring of state property of the Ukrainian Culture Ministry has completed its work in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, June 5, 2023, the commission of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy for accepting and transferring of state property of the (Kiev-Pechersk) Lavra completed its work and signed with the reserve an act of acceptance and transfer of the property of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve, which confirmed the transfer of property for use by the reserve," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

The reserve has now ordered monks of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to leave the monastery within three days, the minister said, adding that in case of refusal, there will be a court trial to make an appropriate decision to remove obstacles to the reserve in the use of property.