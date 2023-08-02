Open Menu

Ukrainian Forces Lost Nearly 300 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Ukrainian forces lost nearly 300 soldiers during failed attempts to attack in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kupyansk and Krasnyi Lyman directions, according to the Russian ministry. In total, 12 Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the Donetsk direction.

"Enemy losses amounted to 295 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, as well as two D-20 and one D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian forces also repelled an attack near the Urozhaine settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"The losses of the armed forces of Ukraine in this direction (South Donetsk) amounted to over 210 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, three cars, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, as well as a Bohdana wheeled self-propelled howitzer," the ministry said.

Moreover, four attacks have been repelled in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where Ukraine lost over 220 soldiers and one tank, among other pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the Russian forces repelled 1 attack, while Kiev lost up to 115 soldiers, according to the ministry.

