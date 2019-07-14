UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Military Opened Mortar Fire At Water Filtration Plant In Donetsk - Militia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 06:30 AM

Ukrainian Military Opened Mortar Fire at Water Filtration Plant in Donetsk - Militia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The Ukrainian forces launched mortar fire on the Yasynuvata district of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) where a water filtration plant is located, a DPR representative in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination told reporters on Saturday.

The Donetsk water filtration plant is part of the civilian infrastructure that is intended to be immune from military attacks under international law. It supplies water to people on both sides of the control line between Ukraine and its breakaway eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The DPR has repeatedly reported attacks on the plant by Ukrainian forces.

"Today at 10:30 p.m. local time (19:30 GMT), the Ukrainian armed formations opened fire from the positions in Avdiivka toward Yasynuvata using caliber 120 mm mortars, heavy machine guns and firearms.

Shelling reached the Donetsk water filtration plant district. As of now, three 120-millimeter caliber mortars have been fired. The staff is in shelter," the representative said.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Even though peace in Donbas has been mediated by various actors and sides have managed to conclude de-escalation agreements, ceasefire violations continue to occur.

The United Nations has repeatedly called upon the conflict parties to refrain from armed hostilities against civilians and civilian infrastructure. According to recent UN estimates, more than 3,300 civilians have died and over 7,000 been injured during the conflict.

Related Topics

Injured Fire United Nations Control Line Ukraine Water Died Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence April From Government

Recent Stories

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

6 hours ago

France to create space command within air force: M ..

6 hours ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

7 hours ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

7 hours ago

Govt committed to address population issue on prio ..

7 hours ago

German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spe ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.