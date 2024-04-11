Open Menu

Ukrainian Parliament Approves Army Mobilisation Law

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Ukrainian parliament approves army mobilisation law

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Ukrainian lawmakers approved on Thursday an army mobilisation bill to bolster troop numbers against Russia, a day after a clause allowing long-serving soldiers to return home from the front was scrapped.

The law is designed to facilitate army recruitment but has caused some anger in a nation exhausted by more than two years of battling Moscow's forces.

"The bill on mobilisation was adopted as a whole," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said in a post on Telegram.

He said 283 of the parliament's 450 deputies had voted in favour of the legislation, which toughens punishments for draft dodgers.

The Ukrainian military has been weakened by a failed 2023 counter-offensive against Russia and by the blocking in the US Congress of key US military aid.

It is also believed to have suffered huge losses.

Earlier this month Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lowered the mobilisation age from 27 to 25 because Kyiv is short of soldiers to fight Russian forces.

And on Wednesday parliament announced a popular clause on demobilising soldiers who had been fighting for 36 months was being scrapped at the demand of the army.

Zelensky is still required to sign the mobilisation law for it to take effect.

He took almost a year to sign a previous bill lowering the mobilisation age after it was passed by parliament.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Parliament Congress Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

6 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

20 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From World