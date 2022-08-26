UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Security Service Suspects Head Of Chechnya Kadyrov Of 'War Crimes'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Friday that the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, and his two subordinates are suspected of "war crimes."

"The Security Service of Ukraine has collected complete evidence of war crimes committed by: Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation; Daniil Martynov, Hussein Mezhidov," the service said in a statement.

According to the SBU, Kadyrov was in charge of planning several military operations in Ukraine in February and March. Kiev suspects Kadyrov of committing intentional actions in order to change the borders of the territory of Ukraine which led to death of people and dire consequences.

More Stories From World

