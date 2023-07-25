Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 09:28 PM

London's Heathrow Airport has asked airlines to carry as much fuel as possible in their tanks and to avoid leaving with too much due to the airport's fuel supply difficulties, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing a letter distributed among airlines on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) London's Heathrow Airport has asked airlines to carry as much fuel as possible in their tanks and to avoid leaving with too much due to the airport's fuel supply difficulties, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing a letter distributed among airlines on Sunday.�

The request covers nine days from July 23-31, the newspaper said, adding that Heathrow staff refused to comment on the issue. The airport only said that the request would not affect passengers or flights, The Guardian reported.

US corporation ExxonMobil, which supplies fuel to Heathrow Airport, is currently building a new pipeline from its Fawley refinery near the city of Southampton to replace the old one, the report said.

The United Kingdom, along with other European countries, has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains across the globe.

