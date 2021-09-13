UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Announces Resumption Of Humanitarian Flights From Islamabad To Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Monday the resumption of humanitarian flights from Islamabad to Kabul after they were suspended on the back of the Taliban takeover in mid-August.

"UN Humanitarian Air service established an air bridge from Islamabad into Kandahar, Mazar and Herat with operations running since the end of August. Yesterday, flights were resumed from Islamabad to Kabul, and now fully operational across the country," Guterres said at an international aid conference for Afghanistan in Geneva.

