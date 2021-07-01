UrduPoint.com
UN Confirms 18.3C Record Heat In Antarctica

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:52 PM

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

The United Nations on Thursday recognised a new record high temperature for the Antarctic continent, confirming a measurement of 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.9 degrees Fahrenheit) made last year

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The United Nations on Thursday recognised a new record high temperature for the Antarctic continent, confirming a measurement of 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.9 degrees Fahrenheit) made last year.

The record heat was reached at Argentina's Esperanza research station on the Antarctic Peninsula on February 6, 2020, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said.

