UN Continues 'Hard Work' on Ammonia Pipeline Between Russia and Ukraine - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The United Nations has been actively working on restoring the operations of the ammonia pipeline between Russia and Ukraine as a part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"We are also continuing very hard to work to put into motion the ammonia pipeline, which is part of the Black Sea initiative, and in parallel and in conjunction and as part of the package to push forward on the extended trade of Russian food and fertilizer," Dujarric said during a press conference.

Much has been accomplished on the subject, Dujarric said, adding that some advancements were made on the volumes of ammonia to be delivered, insurance rates and several other issues.

Nevertheless, there are still some obstacles impeding the deal, but efforts are being made to overcome them, Dujarric said.

Russia requested that in order to further extend the grain agreement after its expiration on May 18, the normalization of Moscow's agricultural exports, including bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, unfreezing of financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline, must be ensured.

Built in the 1970's, the 2.471 km long ammonia pipeline is the largest of its kind and connects the city of Togliatti in Russia to the port of Odessa in Ukraine.