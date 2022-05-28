UrduPoint.com

UN Has No Mandate To Analyze Activities Of Bio Weapons Convention Members - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 01:50 AM

UN Has No Mandate to Analyze Activities of Bio Weapons Convention Members - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The United Nations Secretariat has no mandate to analyze the activities of member states of the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarrick told reporters on Friday.

"The Secretariat does not have the mandate to analyze the content," Dujarrick said when asked to comment on Russia's allegations that the United States and Ukraine did not notify the United Nations of their biological activities.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry published a 2017 document from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) that noted the epidemiological threat of the US military biological program in Ukraine.

The chief of the Russian military's radiation, chemical and biological defense Irog Kirillov said that both Washington and Kiev did not indicate in their reports to the United Nations about their biological research that they engaged in joint work.

Dujarrick said BWC's Confidence-Building Measures (CBM) system requires all parties to provide information on certain activities and relevant facilities on an annual basis.

"The types of activities and facilities on which information should be provided is clearly outlined in the CBM forms and activities and facilities falling outside these specifications do not need to be reported," Dujarric said.

Ukraine and the United States make their annual CBM reports available publicly, he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Washington Kiev United States 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

1 hour ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

1 hour ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

1 hour ago
 Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Memb ..

Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Membership Were 'Good' - Haavisto

1 hour ago
 US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence ..

US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence in Baltic Sea Region - Blinken

1 hour ago
 Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitra ..

Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitration system: CJP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.