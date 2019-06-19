UN Rapporteur Calls on Saudi Arabia to Suspend Faulty Trial On Khashoggi Murder

UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions Agnes Callamard said in her report on Wednesday that while a trial over a murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, currently underway in Saudi Arabia, was a crucial step toward accountability, it failed to meet specific procedural and substantive standards and therefore should be suspended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions Agnes Callamard said in her report on Wednesday that while a trial over a murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, currently underway in Saudi Arabia, was a crucial step toward accountability, it failed to meet specific procedural and substantive standards and therefore should be suspended.

"The on-going trial in Saudi Arabia of 11 suspects in the killing of Mr.

Khashoggi, while an important step towards accountability, fails to meet procedural and substantive standards. The trial is held behind closed doors; the identity of those charged has not been released nor is the identity of those facing death penalty. At the time of writing, at least one of those identified as responsible for the planning and organizing of the execution of Mr. Khashoggi has not been charged," the report read.

In view of these concerns, Callamard called for the suspension of the trial.