UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israeli Air Attacks in Syria - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is monitoring with concern Israeli air attacks on targets at the outskirts of Damascus United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a daily press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary General is following with concern the reports of Israeli air strikes in the suburbs of Damascus. We once again caution against hostile acts to avoid escalation," Dujarric told reporters.

On Wednesday morning, the Israeli Air Force carried out multiple attacks inside Syrian territory, attacking dozens of military targets allegedly containing Iranian and Syrian forces.

The United Nations Disengagement Observer (UNDOF) peacekeeping office, which helps maintain the ceasefire between Israel and Syria, has been in touch with the Syrian government and the Israeli authorities urging maximum restraint, Dujarric said.

"We are very concerned about these reported air strikes," Dujarric said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Israel's attacks against Syria are a violation of the latter's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and only serve to escalate tensions in the region.