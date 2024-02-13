Open Menu

UN Security Council Concerned About 'escalating Violence' In Eastern DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 09:40 AM

UN Security Council concerned about 'escalating violence' in eastern DR Congo

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The UN Security Council said it was concerned by "escalating violence" in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday, condemning in a statement the offensive launched earlier this month by M23 rebels near the city of Goma.

Clashes have intensified recently between the M23 -- among the strongest of dozens of armed groups roaming the country's troubled east -- and the Congolese army.

The DRC, the UN and Western countries say Rwanda is supporting the rebels in a bid to control vast mineral resources, an allegation Kigali denies.

Council members, who met Monday to discuss the issue, "reiterated their condemnation of all armed groups operating in the country. They expressed concern about the escalation of violence and a sustained tension in the region," according to a statement read by Guyana ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett.

Council members also specifically "condemned the M23 offensive," launched February 7, Rodrigues-Birkett said.

"They reiterated their full support to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the DRC.

"

The M23 has seized vast swaths of North Kivu province since emerging from dormancy in late 2021, in an area wracked by violence for decades following regional wars in the 1990s.

The most recent flare-up has pushed thousands of civilians to flee the town of Sake, on the route towards Goma, capital of North Kivu province.

According to a UN document seen by AFP earlier on Monday, the Rwandan army is using sophisticated weapons such as surface-to-air missiles to support M23.

A "suspected Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM)" was fired at a UN observation drone last Wednesday without hitting it, the confidential report said.

UN forces have been in DRC for nearly 25 years, but stand accused of failing to protect civilians from armed groups.

The UN Security Council voted in December to accede to Kinshasa's demand for a pullout despite the volatile situation.

Related Topics

Drone Army United Nations Condemnation Mobile Goma Kinshasa Kigali Rwanda Congo Guyana February December All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

24 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

14 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

14 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

15 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

15 hours ago
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

16 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

16 hours ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

16 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

17 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

17 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point for ..

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing

18 hours ago

More Stories From World