UN Security Council Condemns in Strongest Terms Deadly Baghdad Terror Attack - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Baghdad earlier this week.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in Baghdad, Iraq, on Monday, 19 July 2021.

The attack, which was claimed by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant [IS, banned in Russia], resulted in at least 30 deaths and at least 50 injured," the Security Council said in a statement.

The Security Council also stressed the need to hold the perpetrators accountable and bring them to justice.

The explosion occurred in the densely populated Sadr City district of Iraq on Monday.

This was the third bombing attack in Sadr City this year alone, with the first two taking place in January and June. At least 30 people have been killed, and some 60 others were injured by the latest blast.