UN Security Council Rejects Creation Of Rival Government In Sudan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The UN Security Council has rejected the Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) declaration last month of a rival administration in parts of Sudan it controls, warning the move threatens the country’s unity and risks worsening the brutal conflict between the militia and forces of the military government.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Council members said the step posed “a direct threat to Sudan’s territorial integrity” and could fragment the country, fuel the fighting, and deepen an already dire humanitarian crisis.
They reaffirmed “unwavering” support for Sudan’s sovereignty, independence and unity, stressing that unilateral actions that undermine these principles jeopardise not only Sudan’s future but also peace and stability across the wider region.
The Council called on the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces to return to talks aimed at reaching a lasting ceasefire and creating the conditions for a political settlement involving all political and social groups.
The goal, they said, is a credible, inclusive transition to a civilian-led government that can lead the country towards democratic elections and deliver “a peaceful, stable and prosperous future” in line with the Sudanese people’s aspirations.
The statement recalled the Council’s resolution 2736 (2024), which demands the RSF lift its siege of El Fasher, halt the fighting, and de-escalate tensions in and around the North Darfur capital.
Famine and extreme food insecurity are at risk of spreading in the city, which has been under siege since April 2024, it said
Council members voiced alarm over reports of a renewed RSF offensive this week in El Fasher and urged the group to allow “unhindered humanitarian access” to the city.
The Council also expressed grave concern over reported attacks in Sudan’s Kordofan region in recent weeks, reportedly carried out by both sides, which have caused large numbers of civilian deaths. They also voiced deep concern about the impact of the conflict on humanitarian operations.
Council members pressed all parties to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in line with international law, to protect civilians, and to abide by their obligations under both resolution 2736 and the 2023 Jeddah Declaration.
They stressed that perpetrators of serious violations must be held to account.
The Council also urged all UN Member States to avoid any external interference that fuels conflict and instability, support efforts for durable peace, and comply with relevant international law and Council resolutions, including resolution 2750.
It reiterated its commitment to supporting the people of Sudan in their quest for peace, security, stability and prosperity.
The Council also voiced full support for the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, and his work with the warring sides and civil society to secure a sustainable settlement through dialogue.
Recent Stories
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day
More Stories From World
-
UN Security Council rejects creation of rival government in Sudan3 minutes ago
-
Chinese scholar hails achievements under CPEC framework30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing hosts Pakistani mango festival39 minutes ago
-
Sino-Pak TCM training kicks off, strengthening medical ties8 hours ago
-
Record starvation and malnutrition in Gaza; more West Bank displacement: UN7 hours ago
-
Pakistan pushes for inclusive peace process to settle 'serious' Yemeni crisis11 hours ago
-
Grand Mosque screens bring global Quran competition to worshippers in real time1 day ago
-
Copper shines as Pakistani minerals dominate China-bound exports in first half of year1 day ago
-
Regional Director OGDCL Hyderabad Visits NDF Rehabilitation Center in Qasimabad1 day ago
-
UN chief urges probe into killing of journalists in Gaza, as child malnutrition deaths rise1 day ago
-
2nd Pakistan-China Business Conference to take place in Beijing on Sept 41 day ago
-
At UNSC, Pakistan urges secure maritime domain, decries attempts to dominate waterways2 days ago