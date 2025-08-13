Sino-Pak TCM training kicks off, strengthening medical ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The opening ceremony of the TCM training program for Pakistani practitioners was held at the First Affiliated Hospital of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine. This training is a key step in implementing the "talent cultivation and incubation" mission of the China-Pakistan TCM Center.

The six-month program combines theoretical instruction, practical skills training, and clinical practice, covering topics such as traditional Chinese culture, medical Chinese language, acupuncture, herbal medicine, and filiform needle techniques.

"Building on this collaboration, we hope to explore the establishment of a regular exchange mechanism, making TCM an enduring bond connecting the health and friendship of our two peoples," said Liu Xinmin, co-director of the China-Pakistan TCM Center, during the ceremony.

At the ceremony, Hu Sha, deputy leader of China’s 21st medical aid team to Zimbabwe and associate chief physician of the hospital’s Acupuncture, Moxibustion, and Rehabilitation Center, shared her experiences in foreign aid work.

Trainee representative Dabeer Ahmed Khan expressed his eagerness for the program, hoping to gain substantial knowledge and skills, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.

Since 2015, the First Affiliated Hospital of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine has placed high importance on the global promotion of TCM culture, organizing 25 foreign aid training sessions with over 500 participants from 25 countries. Additionally, the hospital has dispatched experts and scholars to countries and regions including Slovakia, Hungary, Germany, and the UAE for exchanges and seminars, continuously advancing international cooperation in TCM.

APP/asg