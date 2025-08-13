Pakistan pushes for inclusive peace process to settle 'serious' Yemeni crisis

UITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Pakistan has called the ongoing UN-led process to bring peace to strife-torn Yemen "painfully slow”, highlighting the urgency of breaking the current stalemate through renewed political will and concrete steps towards an inclusive peace process and political settlement.

"Yemen continues to face one of the world’s serious humanitarian and political crises," Pakistani delegate Gul Qaiser told the UN Security Council, which debated the situation in Yemen on Monday, emphasizing, "This cannot be allowed to persist".

"The people of Yemen deserve a future of peace, dignity and security, not perpetual conflict," he added.

Yemen remains gripped by a protracted conflict that erupted in 2014 when Ansar Allah — the Houthis — forces seized the capital, Sana’a, prompting a military intervention in 2015 by a Saudi-led coalition in support of the internationally recognized Government. Clashes between Government-aligned forces and the Houthis have continued despite intermittent ceasefires, economic collapse, humanitarian crises, and recent cross-border and maritime attacks linked to the wider regional tensions following the escalation of hostilities in Gaza have compounded the conflict.

Opening the debate, the United Nations mediator for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, urged the 15-member Council today to support efforts to de-escalate fighting towards a nationwide ceasefire, advance political talks and economic stabilization, and work with regional and international partners to prevent the country from being drawn deeper into the middle East conflict.

“The regional turmoil continues to erode prospects for peace and stability in Yemen, where the situation remains deeply fragile,” said Grundberg, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, stressing the urgent need for proactive and pragmatic measures that can pave the way for peace in the country.

In his remarks, Gul Qaiser, political coordinator at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, thanked Grundberg for his mediatory efforts, but said, "the implementation of the December 2023 Roadmap, which we believe is a viable framework for peace, has been painfully slow."

At the same time, he said, "Pakistan reaffirms its full support for the UN-led peace process, in close coordination with regional countries, and stands ready to work with all Council members to advance a negotiated settlement, alleviate humanitarian suffering, and help Yemen move towards lasting peace."

The Pakistani delegate also drew attention to Yemen's "staggering" humanitarian needs -- 19.5 million people requiring assistance, severe food insecurity affecting millions, and preventable diseases remaining widespread. "It is essential to ensure predictable and sustained humanitarian funding to meet these needs."

Yemen’s economic situation is also dire, he said, noting it has been further compounded by unilateral monetary measures that risk fragmenting the financial system that requires urgent, coordinated action to stabilize the economy and deliver immediate relief.

Pakistan, he said, condemns the recent attacks on commercial shipping, detention of seafarers, including loss of civilian lives, as well as strikes on civilian infrastructure, adding such actions not only exacerbate Yemen’s fragility but also threaten regional peace and stability.

"Pakistan calls for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to safeguard peace across the Middle East," Gul Qaiser added.

He also reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of the continued arbitrary detention of UN personnel, humanitarian workers, and diplomatic staff by the Houthis, and demand their immediate and unconditional release.