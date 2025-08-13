Grand Mosque Screens Bring Global Quran Competition To Worshippers In Real Time
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 12:20 AM
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance brought the 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Holy Quran Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation closer to worshippers broadcasting its final qualifying rounds on giant screens at the Grand Mosque.
The live streaming allowed visitors to not only hear the recitations but also view detailed profiles of each contestant, including their name and country of origin, fostering a sense of global connection among participants.
To ensure inclusivity, the ministry also allocated a fully equipped, dedicated hall for women, enabling female worshippers to follow the competition’s proceedings in comfort.
Officials said the initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to leveraging modern technology in the service of the Holy Quran, while keeping pace with digital advancements in line with its vision to enhance service quality for worshippers from around the world.
