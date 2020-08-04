UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council To Host COVID-19 Open Debate With Guterres - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The UN Security Council will hold an open debate on the novel coronavirus' impact on peace building in which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will participate, Indonesian Ambassador to the United Nations Dian Triansyah Djani told reporters on Monday.

"The impact of COVID-19 on peace building and sustaining peace will be held on the 12th of August," Djani, who presides with the UN Security Council in August, said. "On the open debate on August 12, we are going to have Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a speaker as well as former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Djani noted the UN Security Council will hold 15 meetings, including on the middle East, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine and Iraq as well as two meetings on the situation in Africa.

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 18 million, while the global virus-rlated death toll stands at over 687,000 according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

