UN Special Envoy For Syria Says He Plans To With Meet Russian Officials In Near Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 04:10 AM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Says He Plans to With Meet Russian Officials in Near Future

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters on Friday that he planned to meet with Russian officials in the near future.

"I hope to have some meetings in the near future," Pedersen said at a briefing after the UN Security Council meeting on Syria. "It will be most probably made public sometime next week."

United Nations Syria Russia

