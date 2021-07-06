UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy For Syria To Attend Astana Format Talks In Kazakhstan - Nur-Sultan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

UN Special Envoy for Syria to Attend Astana Format Talks in Kazakhstan - Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 6 (Sputnik) - UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has confirmed his participation in the upcoming Astana format talks on the middle Eastern nation scheduled for July 7-8, the Kazakh foreign ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan will host later this week the 16th round of the Astana format talks, gathering delegates of the belligerent Syrian parties, in addition to the "Astana trio" of guarantor states ” Russia, Iran and Turkey. The negotiations are expected to focus on preparations for a session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

"UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has confirmed his participation in the upcoming meeting," the ministry said.

The Russian delegation will be headed by Special Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, the Turkish delegation by the foreign ministry's Director General for Syria Selcuk Unal, the Iranian delegation by Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji, Syria's government delegation Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan and the country's opposition delegation by Ahmad Tomah, the ministry said.

The negotiations are planned to be held in an online format, as the Kazakh capital is currently witnessing a resurgence inCOVID-19 infections, the ministry added.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana Tomah July Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, 1,518 reco ..

6 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, Khalifa Port implement reg ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Women's ODI series against West Indies to ..

12 minutes ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $5 ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.