UrduPoint.com

UN Urges Congo Not To Execute Convicted Killers Of UN Experts - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 10:22 PM

UN Urges Congo Not to Execute Convicted Killers of UN Experts - Spokesman

The United Nations has called upon the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), formerly known as Zaire, not to execute a group of individuals convicted of murdering two UN experts nearly five years ago, deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United Nations has called upon the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), formerly known as Zaire, not to execute a group of individuals convicted of murdering two UN experts nearly five years ago, deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"We note the verdict rendered Saturday by the Military Court of Ex-Kasai Occidental, resulting in the conviction of Colonel Jean de Dieu Mambweni, Mr. Thomas Nkashama, and Mr. Jean Bosco Mukanda and others associated with them, in relation to the killings of Zaida Catalán and Michael Sharp," Haq said.

Haq noted that some of the other defendants in the case were found guilty on all counts and sentenced to death.

"We reiterate the Secretary-General's opposition to the use of the death penalty in all circumstances.Noting that there is a de facto moratorium on the imposition of the death penalty in the DRC, we urge the DRC authorities to maintain the moratorium on the death penalty and to consider abolishing it in law," Haq said.

The United Nations has been supporting Congolese authorities in the investigation into the killings of its experts since 2017 and will continue to assist the Military Prosecutor General in any appeal against the verdict, Haq added.

Related Topics

United Nations Congo 2017 All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US Consulate General, SEAS, IVS celebrate preserva ..

US Consulate General, SEAS, IVS celebrate preservation of Karachi's historic Nus ..

2 minutes ago
 European Parliament Says EU Ready to Provide Polit ..

European Parliament Says EU Ready to Provide Political Support to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Canadian envoy lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan sit ..

Canadian envoy lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

4 minutes ago
 Aid Agencies Demand UNSC Action to Protect Civilia ..

Aid Agencies Demand UNSC Action to Protect Civilians, Cease Hostilities in Myanm ..

4 minutes ago
 CPEC given new dimension to Pak-China ties: Masood ..

CPEC given new dimension to Pak-China ties: Masood

4 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan's Deputy FM calls on COAS, discuss bi ..

Turkmenistan's Deputy FM calls on COAS, discuss bilateral cooperation projects

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>