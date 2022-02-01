UN Urges Congo Not to Execute Convicted Killers of UN Experts - Spokesman

The United Nations has called upon the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), formerly known as Zaire, not to execute a group of individuals convicted of murdering two UN experts nearly five years ago, deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

"We note the verdict rendered Saturday by the Military Court of Ex-Kasai Occidental, resulting in the conviction of Colonel Jean de Dieu Mambweni, Mr. Thomas Nkashama, and Mr. Jean Bosco Mukanda and others associated with them, in relation to the killings of Zaida Catalán and Michael Sharp," Haq said.

Haq noted that some of the other defendants in the case were found guilty on all counts and sentenced to death.

"We reiterate the Secretary-General's opposition to the use of the death penalty in all circumstances.Noting that there is a de facto moratorium on the imposition of the death penalty in the DRC, we urge the DRC authorities to maintain the moratorium on the death penalty and to consider abolishing it in law," Haq said.

The United Nations has been supporting Congolese authorities in the investigation into the killings of its experts since 2017 and will continue to assist the Military Prosecutor General in any appeal against the verdict, Haq added.