UN Wants To See Lowering Of Tensions In Any Way Possible In Black Sea Incident - Spokesman

UN Wants to See Lowering of Tensions in Any Way Possible in Black Sea Incident - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The United Nations calls on Russia and the United Kingdom to lower the tension in any way possible in connection with the incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We've seen the press reports of different accounts of what happened. What we would want to see is obviously lowering the tension in any way possible," Dujarric said.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the UK destroyer Defender had crossed the Russian border and entered Russian waters three kilometers away in the area of Cape Fiolent in Crimea. After that, the Russian border patrol ship carried out warning firing, and the Su-24M aircraft carried out "warning bombing" along the path of the destroyer.

The UK Ministry of Defense rejects Russia's account of the incident, saying it was a peaceful passage and no warning shots were fired.

