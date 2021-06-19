UrduPoint.com
UNGA Adopts Resolution Calling To Stop Selling Weapons To Myanmar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

UNGA Adopts Resolution Calling to Stop Selling Weapons to Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling on all countries to stop selling weapons to Myanmar.

The resolution, seen by Sputnik, "Recalls, in line with the [UN Secretary-General] call for a global ceasefire as supported by [UN Security Council] Res 2532, the need to de-escalate violence and in that regard calls on all member states to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar."

