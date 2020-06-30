United Airlines to resume U.S.-China passenger flights on July 8

United Airlines will resume services to China with scheduled flights between San Francisco and Shanghai starting July 8, according to the United Airlines China office Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :United Airlines will resume services to China with scheduled flights between San Francisco and Shanghai starting July 8, according to the United Airlines China office Tuesday.

The airline will resume round-trip flight services on the air route between San Francisco and Shanghai Pudong International Airport starting July 8, according to the airline.

The flights will be operated on Boeing 777-300ER twice a week, via Incheon International Airport in the Republic of Korea.

The resumed San Francisco-Shanghai flights will be available Wednesday and Saturday, and the return flights are scheduled Thursday and Sunday.

Prior to suspending flight services to Shanghai in February due to COVID-19, United Airlines was operating five daily flights between China's Shanghai and its hub cities in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York in the United States.

Starting this July, the airline plans to gradually restart services to Hong Kong and will fly to Singapore via a stop in Hong Kong.